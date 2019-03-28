Wednesday marks warmest day of the year...so far

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been a week since spring officially began, and Wednesday we hit the warmest day of the year...so far.

"It's starting to get a little better," Mike Badger, of Rochester, said. "Kinda liking it, no snow, melting away."

People are opting for the sidewalk instead of the skyway, and trading in the snow pants for shorts.

Even behind the clouds, the sun always seems to get the credit.

"It feels great just to have the sun shining," Mary Swain, of Dubuque, Iowa, said. "It's been a rough winter so this feels warm other than wind it's been great."

It's the gusty wind that seems to be the enemy.

"Well it's pretty nice if the sun stays out," Donald Brown, of Rochester, said. "It's pretty windy, a good day to fly a kite."

Nature's breath is responsible for not only around hair but also warm air from the south.

Still, after the winter we had, the weather is one to document and hold on to.

"You got a short spring, short summer, then the cold's back," Badger said. "So you gotta enjoy while it's around."