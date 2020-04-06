Clear
Webster City woman pleads not guilty to embezzling over $100,000

Leah Mulholland
Accused of stealing from the Webster City Chamber of Commerce.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – A Hamilton County woman is pleading not guilty to embezzling from the Webster City Chamber of Commerce.

Leah Rae Mulholland, 40 of Webster City, is accused writing 247 unauthorized checks while working as a financial and administrative assistant for the Chamber. Law enforcement says say those checks totaled $149,141.80 and that Mulholland also made over $1,500 in unauthorized purchases with the Chamber’s debit card.

She entered a not guilty plea Monday to ongoing criminal conduct, 1st-degree theft, unauthorized use of a credit card, and forgery. Mulholland’s trial is scheduled to begin on August 25.

