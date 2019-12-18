Clear
Website strives to eliminate Rochester School District's lunch debt

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- During this season of giving, one Rochester resident has teamed up with the Rochester School District to eliminate the public school system's lunch debt.

According to this website 4giving.com the district's lunch debt sits at $83, 730. The website is hoping to eliminate the school's debt through donations. So far about $1, 771 have been raise.

The funds raised will first be used to erase the debt for students receiving free lunch. The site states that the debt mostly were in full-pay status before they filled out their free and reduced-price lunch application. The Federal and State assistance then works from that point forward. This is a reflection of a balance from before that time.

Rochester School district says even if a student has a negative balance they are not denied food.

If you would like to make a donation click on this link:
https://www.4giving.com/donation/4RPS

