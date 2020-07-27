Webinar will help businesses navigate statewide mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Chamber of Commerce is helping local businesses navigate the statewide mask mandate.

A Path Forward to Recovery webinar this week will focus on how small businesses and employees should approach enforcing the mask mandate and how to handle those who refuse to wear a face covering.

On Wednesday chamber president Kathleen Harrington says businesses can tune in to a webinar that will include speakers from the Rochester Police Department to discuss enforcement action, Mayo Clinic will talk about the educational aspect of COVID-19 and Rochester's city attorney is going to focus on legal issues.

Harrington explained, "Most of the calls I've gotten really say, 'We get it. Masking is really critical. We do not want to see incidents increase in our community and we want to do our job but just give us some helpful hints on how to do it and do it well."

The chamber is not only encouraging small business owners to participate in the webinar but Harrington says employees will benefit from it as well.

You can find past webinar installments by clicking here.