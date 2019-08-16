Web exclusive: 1-on-1 with Democratic presidential candidates

With all the big names in town for the Democratic Wing Ding, KIMT's George Mallet and Isabella Basco said down with all the candidates.

We asked them the following questions:

1. Why are you the candidate who can defeat Donald Trump in the general election?

2. The Democratic party has had a tendency to swing left during the primary process. How will a candidate who successfully navigates that process be able to win the general election?

3. In 2016, the Democratic Party and Hilary Clinton failed to mobilize what has historically been a key part of its base, working-class, midwestern whites. Why are you the candidate who can win those voters back?

4. Our politics have increasingly become the stuff of polarization. Is civility dead in politics? What have you done to embrace civility as a candidate?