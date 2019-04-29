Clear

Weather's impact on your spring gardens: 'Minnesotans are starved for color'

Garden experts say the safest bet is to start planting after Mother's Day.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 6:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 6:33 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - The end of winter weather is in sight, which means you'll soon be able to start planting.

"I think Minnesotans are starved for color because we have such a long, white winter," Sue Lantz, with Garten MarketPlatz, said. "So you know that pop of color in the spring, whether it be annuals or perennials, are always nice."

Lantz says the safest bet is to start planting after Mother's Day.

Perennials are something you only have to plant once, and can expect to have them for many years.

Annual plants are more challenging, as they only live one year and are more sensitive to temperature.

"You get down to the 32 degree mark and you're at freezing and the plant tissue is gonna freeze," Lantz said. "With the annuals, if they get that cold and they freeze they're probably gonna be dead. Perennials in the ground at this point we're not worried about anymore, but with the annuals it is still good for the next probably two weeks to watch those nighttime temperatures."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking an active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MnDOT remembering workers who died on the job

Image

Church debates gay marriage

Image

MnDOT remembers workers who died on the job

Image

Students present walkability study findings

Image

Traveling planetarium comes to Austin

Image

Gas prices continue to climb in 2019

Image

911 outage resolved in Olmsted County

Image

Spring gardening

Image

Byron Fire Dept. gets new equipment

Image

Wind turbine fire

Community Events