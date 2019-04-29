Weather's impact on your spring gardens: 'Minnesotans are starved for color'

KIMT NEWS 3 - The end of winter weather is in sight, which means you'll soon be able to start planting.

"I think Minnesotans are starved for color because we have such a long, white winter," Sue Lantz, with Garten MarketPlatz, said. "So you know that pop of color in the spring, whether it be annuals or perennials, are always nice."

Lantz says the safest bet is to start planting after Mother's Day.

Perennials are something you only have to plant once, and can expect to have them for many years.

Annual plants are more challenging, as they only live one year and are more sensitive to temperature.

"You get down to the 32 degree mark and you're at freezing and the plant tissue is gonna freeze," Lantz said. "With the annuals, if they get that cold and they freeze they're probably gonna be dead. Perennials in the ground at this point we're not worried about anymore, but with the annuals it is still good for the next probably two weeks to watch those nighttime temperatures."