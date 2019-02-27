Clear
Weather affects pick up lines at Folwell Elementary

Folwell parents are dealing with longer pick-up lines at the school due to the record-breaking amount of snow in February.

Feb. 27, 2019
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

Sarah McCargar is one parent who says picking her children up from Folwell can be a headache due to the weather.

"The roads are really not all that great," McCargar said. "The snow banks are huge. You have to slow down, you have to watch out for other vehicles that are maybe shorter around these huge banks."

For McCargar -- picking her kids up has not been an easy feat.

"There's not a lot of places you can park and walk," McCargar said. "They prefer you to do the stop and go. I prefer to park and walk to get my children but I think with a little bit of tweaking it would be great."

Like any hardworking Minnesotan -- she endures.

"But I think we as Minnesotans we kind of take it in stride and that's all we can really do," McCargar said.

Folwell is attemping to haul snow away to clear the pathways for students so they can load safely.

