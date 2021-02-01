Weather to delay the start of Rochester's Improv-ICE

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some unseasonably temperatures is forcing Improv-ICE to improvise.

“Above freezing temperatures Wednesday, February 3 and Thursday, February 4 may feel good to us but are not favorable for keeping our ice sculptures from melting,” says Monika Kopet, Rochester Downtown Alliance director of events & strategic partnerships. “That’s why we are improvising—in true Improv-ICE fashion—and starting the winter experience Saturday, February 6 evening when conditions are ideal.”

Improv-ICE is the replacement for the annual Social-ICE event in downtown Rochester, which will not be held as usual due to pandemic restrictions. More information can be found by clicking here.