Weather service confirms 7 tornadoes in Iowa on Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes hit Iowa as storms raked the state earlier this week.
The Des Moines Register reports that all the twisters that hit Wednesday were weak, with winds under 95 mph.
The weather service confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Poweshiek County that injured a man and damaged a farmstead near Barnes City. The other six confirmed tornadoes, all classified as EF-0, made brief touchdowns in Hardin County near Owasa, Eldora and north of Iowa Falls, and Sac, Pocahontas and Humboldt counties. No injuries and minimal damage was reported from those twisters.
National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Cogil in Des Moines says the weakest confirmed Iowa tornado from Wednesday had wind speeds that topped out at 70 mph.
