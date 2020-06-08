Weather playing a big role in restaurant's business

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - One of the biggest factors in outdoor dining is whether or not the weather holds up. At Rooster's Too! in Rochester, their business was strong Monday evening during the dinner rush, but when it rains, it's a different story.

Owner Ross Manahan says the inclement weather has hurt his business, causing him to shuffle around reservations. The restaurant is unable to open the inside to customers just yet, so mother nature rules how many people he will serve.

"It's definitely hurt business because when you only have patio only you schedule people for you know later hoping that it's going to be a good evening, you're sending a lot of people home," Manahan said. "It juggles a lot of people's schedule's, it juggles up our own schedule."

Bars and restaurants may open up their inside seating starting Wednesday at 50 percent capacity, but may not exceed 250 people.