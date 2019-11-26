Clear
Weather makes rescheduling athletic events quite the process

“It always creates pandemonium, that’s for sure"

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 9:10 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – “It always creates pandemonium, that’s for sure,” Jim Boehmer said. “Of all my years as AD (Activities Director), we’ve never lost games to snow in this first week.”

It is that time of year again when the forecast repeatedly becomes activities directors’ worst nightmare. Mark Kuisle at Century High School concurs.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and there are times when you want to get upset and it can be very frustrating when you’re looking at the schedule and looking at the dates and all the conflicts that can be there.”

Kuisle says there’s a lot that goes into determining whether or not to postpone contests.

“It’s when we’re into a winter storm warning or blizzard warning, those are really a given for us,” he said. “If we’re in an advisory and we know that the buses and talking with the bus company can get the students to and from safely, then we’ll move ahead with those events.”

According to Boehmer, the Activities Director at Lake Mills, it is difficult to find the perfect date to reschedule, especially with busy conference schedules and gymnasiums being booked.

“Our goal is the next available date for both schools and that might mean you have to rearrange a JV game or depending on the number of gyms you have in your school, how you might try to adjust your middle school.”

On top of that, they still have to find officials.

“It is becoming more and more difficult to find enough officials and then to have them available on dates that we need them to be available,” Kuisle added.

