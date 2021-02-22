Recent weather impacts blood drives

ROCHESTER, Minn- The inclement weather hasn't just kept people inside their homes and knocked out electricity to many but has also prevented people from giving blood. The weather we've endured in recent weeks has had an impact on the nation and the region's blood supply. Blood drives have been canceled or have seen fewer people come out and donate.

It's been a challenging few weeks, particularly for The American Red Cross. Normally, the organization has

blood drives planned all over the place, however, bad weather stretching from texas to across the nation has forced countless cancellations. Emily Holley is the Nebraska-Iowa Regional Communications Director for the organization. She says the snow and cold have a real impact on blood collection.

"We are always concerned making sure folks and our blood products are safe and that folks are going to come out and give" explained Holley. "If were hosting a drive and we don't have enough registrants, then that

could be canceled."

Luckily, when the American Red Cross cancels blood drives, it does reschedule them.

"One thing that's important to know is that the Red Cross supplies 40 percent of the nation's blood supply," said Holley. "Blood products only last 45 days and so we are constantly scheduling drives because it's a priority for us to make sure that the nation's blood supply remains healthy."

According to Holley, the weather canceled 424 American Red Cross blood drives nationwide this past week and 768 in the past month. While the weather caused the organization to cancel some of its blood drives, other blood drive centers such as LifeServe, haven't had to but the recent arctic air has caused fewer people to donate.

With the weather improving, the blood drive center is hoping more people donate their blood to help those in Texas. According to LifeServe Blood Center Marketing and Public Relations Director Danielle West, areas in the state aren't collecting blood because of the recent snowstorm they had.

"They are looking for donations so were hoping we can help our community hospitals and have enough to send to areas like Texas," explained West.

LifeServe has already sent blood products to blood centers located in southern areas of the country that are struggling to collect. They are urging eligible blood donors in parts of the united states unaffected by the storm to schedule blood donation appointments as soon as possible and to keep existing ones.

Also, to find out where and when you can donate yours through the American Red Cross, you can click here.