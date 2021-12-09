Weather alerts: Here's what on tap for Friday's first big storm of the season

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...The Threat for Additional Freezing Rain Has Passed... .A wintry mix, including freezing rain and light icing, affected the area early this morning. Over the next hours, the precipitation will end if it has not already, and thus the threat for additional hazardous weather is ending. Some roads may still be slick, especially those untreated and less traveled. The snow storm for Friday still looks on track with the heaviest snows north and west of La Crosse, Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, particularly during the evening commute.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday... A winter storm with moderate to heavy snowfall, along with blowing and drifting snow, is possible Friday into Friday Night. This could very well produce hazardous travel over parts of northern Iowa, as well as some portions of central Iowa. The current watch area highlights counties most likely to experience higher snowfall amounts and be adversely impacted. Monitor later forecasts for updates with a possible shift in storm track and affected areas. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible.

* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...The Threat for Additional Freezing Rain Has Passed... .A wintry mix, including freezing rain and light icing, affected the area early this morning. Over the next hours, the precipitation will end if it has not already, and thus the threat for additional hazardous weather is ending. Some roads may still be slick, especially those untreated and less traveled. The snow storm for Friday still looks on track with the heaviest snows north and west of La Crosse, Wisconsin. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...First Winter Storm of The Season Arrives Friday... A winter storm with moderate to heavy snowfall, along with blowing and drifting snow, is possible Friday into Friday Night. This could very well produce hazardous travel over parts of northern Iowa, as well as some portions of central Iowa. The current watch area highlights counties most likely to experience higher snowfall amounts and be adversely impacted. Monitor later forecasts for updates with a possible shift in storm track and affected areas. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches are possible in the watch area. Lighter amounts are expected along the Highway 20 corridor where travel impacts may also occur.

* WHERE...Much of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads, slippery road conditions, and low visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.

