Wear red for women's heart health

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Heart disease continues to be the number one cause of death for women in the United States.

Mayo Clinic is a strong advocate for cardiovascular disease. Friday, they're inviting the public to check out different exhibits and learn more about heart disease through hands-on interactions. But it's not just about raising awareness... you'll also learn ways to help improve your own heart health and reduce the risk of getting heart disease. Dr. Rekha Mankad is a cardiologist and the director of womens heart clinic at Mayo Clinic. She helps both men and women know what their risk of heart disease is and how they can improve that. "As a mother and a daughter and a wife, I have to recognize it for myself as well," explained Dr. Mankad. So I hope I practice what I preach - I try to exercise, I know it's hard, but I do try to make an attempt to exercise regularly and certainly move a lot - I use the steps as much as possible. I try to eat heart healthy to reduce my own risk for heart disease." Dr. Mankad said it's important to know your blood pressure and cholesterol and try to stay active so you can be at a healthy weight for you.

Even though "National Wear Red Day is just for one day, Dr. Mankad from Mayo Clinic said it's important to always be on top of your heart health. "This is a day that we can all come together and talk about this, but this should not be forgotten for the rest of the year," said Dr. Mankad. "This is an ongoing thing and I'm glad there's a day so we can all think about it and focus on it, but I don't want it to just be this day and then the rest of the year everybody forgets to talk about their risks and to look at ways they can improve their heart health."

If you're interested in learning more and seeing the expo yourself, it's Friday in Phillips Hall at the Siebens Building.