Wear red day to raise awareness for women's heart health

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Heart disease is the leading cause of death among women in the U.S. according to the American Heart Association.

To raise awareness, February 5 is wear red for women's heart health day.

Mayo Clinic cardiovascular experts held a virtual discussion Friday to raise awareness about the deadly disease.

The American Heart Association highlights the symptoms of heart attack are pain or discomfort in chest, shortness of breath, and cold sweat. That pain could also come from the arms, back and neck.

In women in particular, nausea or vomiting are more common.

Traditional risk factors of cardiovascular disease are aging and biological sex.

High blood pressure and cholesterol are also factors.

D. Rekha Mankad, Director of Mayo Clinic's Women's Heart Clinic says women who have diabetes or smoke tend to have a higher risk of heart disease than men.

Dr. Mankad says, “Exactly why, we don't fully know. Some of it might be the way a female's arteries are a bit smaller than a male's arteries, so the risk is sort of compounded with the vascular being smaller, but also maybe because women's arteries respond differently to these stressors."

Mayo cardiologist Dr. Sharonne N. Hayes says oftentimes women's symptoms aren't taken as seriously as men.

"We've made a lot of progress, but we have so far to go in terms of how to diagnose, treat, and prevent heart disease in women,” Dr. Hayes says.

Dr. Mankad says pregnancy related complications - including diabetes, elevated blood pressure, or early delivery could also put those at further risk for heart disease later in life.