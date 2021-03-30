'We are Water MN' activity kits available in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Free take-home activity kits are being offered with the “We are Water MN’ exhibit on display in Rochester.

The kits include 5 activities that invite users to explore their relationship with water and learn about our water resources and were created by the City of Rochester Public Works, Rochester Art Center, Olmsted County Parks, and Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center. 400 kits are available.

“We Are Water MN” is a project of the Minnesota Humanities Center and its project partners are the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS), and the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources. It will be at the Rochester Art Center through May 9, with some exhibits at 125 Live and the History Center of Olmsted County.

To reserve an activity kit, click here.