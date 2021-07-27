Ways to keep the Olmsted County Free Fair safe and fun

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rides are set to open at the Olmsted County Free Fair for the first time Tuesday evening, drawing a continuously larger crowd. The fair is all about having fun, and KIMT News 3 spoke to the Olmsted County Sheriff about what you can do to make sure that fun doesn't get spoiled.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson recommends having a safety plan and expectations, such as a meeting spot in case kids and adults get separated. Before arriving at the fair, fully charge your phones in case you need to call each other. When you get there, snap a quick photo of children before you head to the rides, show barns, and food stands. In the event that a child goes missing, law enforcement can use the photo to help find them.

"Stay in your location. Stay where you last saw your kid or the child and have that photograph ready to share with our deputies," advises Sheriff Torgerson.

If you have an emergency, you can call 911 or find one of the deputies stationed around the fairgrounds. They are there daily beginning around the noon hour.

The fair is a private event run by the fair board and therefore is not run like a county park this week. No skateboards, bikes, or dogs are allowed at the fair.