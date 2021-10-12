Ways to budget during National Savings Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Oct. 12 marks National Savings Day!

The goal of today is to give people time to think about saving and spending habits.

According to a recent survey from Top-Cashback, 57 percent of Americans said their spending increases during the winter months.

Over the peak of the 2020 pandemic when everything was closed to the public, there was a sharp increase in the savings percentage for Americans.

With people gearing up for the holiday shopping season, they shared some tips on how to save for the season:

Make a list and set up weekly saving goals.

Layer on discounts.

Use a credit card to make smarter choices without having to spend more.

Fortress Financial Group Financial Advisor Dan Langworthy shared one of the most important tips for people who are trying to save.

"One of the things we tell people starting out in their career is making savings a habit," said Langworthy. "In other words, pay yourself first. Whatever that amount is. For some people that's putting away $50 a month for other people, it might mean just simply putting away five percent of your paycheck. But certainly, pay yourself first and designate a certain amount of your monthly income to go towards whatever it is you want to save for."

Langworthy said the heightened prevalence of online shopping is a huge factor in the struggle for younger generations to save.

"In general, I think one of the biggest challenges we face as a country - certainly the younger generation - is the ease of credit," said Langworthy. "But more importantly, I think just the ability to go online and get what you want and have it delivered in the matter of a few days and basically deal with the expense of it in 30 days makes it really hard."

Langworthy said it is never too early to be thinking about saving for retirement and recommended looking into your employer's match program for long-haul saving.