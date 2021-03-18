Clear

Wax models doctors at Mayo Clinic used to practice on will be on a virtual display

You can check out actual wax models that Mayo Clinic doctors used to practice surgery on from decades ago.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Doctors at Mayo Clinic used to practice surgery on wax models and on Thursday, you can see a glimpse of how they work.

For the past couple months, staff at the History Center of Olmsted County has been holding virtual lectures on different topics related to the area. The next one is about the Mayo Clinic wax models and Medical Museum. The wax models were created in 1924 and doctors practiced a variety of medical operations on them for six decades. Then technology started to advance and the wax models were no longer needed as educational tools.

Abby Currier with the History Center explained because the museum is no longer on display, they wanted to give the public a behind the scenes look. She said they're still a critical piece of medical history. "I think it's important not only to think about where we came from to help us plan where we're going in the future, but also just to know what's out there," said Currier. "These wax models are a critical part of the Mayo story. They're unfortunately not on display right now, but it demonstrates the progress and the innovation that Mayo Clinic is known for."

Currier said the wax models can pave the way for new advancements in the future, especially when studying diseases like COVID-19. "That could be the new innovation. To have some really advanced 3D printing technology or 3D rendering technology that can replicate what these wax models did and present those life size injuries and diseases," she explained.

Because we are in a pandemic, the presentation on Thursday is virtual. It starts at 6 p.m. and you can purchase tickets until 5 p.m.

