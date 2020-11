CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Waverly man is pleading not guilty to child sex crimes in Floyd County.

Michael Douglas Ahrenholz, 43, is now set to stand trial starting March 2, 2021, for 2nd degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and indecent exposure.

Ahrenholz is accused of sexually touching a child in 2019 and exposing his genitals to a child in 2020. Charges were filed in early November in Floyd county District Court.