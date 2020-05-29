Waverly man charged with one burglary, suspect in others

BREMER, Iowa. – More charges could be pending against a man accused of a Tuesday burglary in Bremer County.

The Sheriff’s office says it was notified on May 25 of a burglary at Farmers Win Coop in Bremer. Similar crimes had been reported in Butler County over the Memorial Day weekend.

On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at a Waverly home in the 800 block of 5th Street NW and say they found items related to these burglaries.

Dylan Jones, 23 of Waverly, was arrested and charged with 3rd degree burglary and 2nd degree theft ro allegedly robbing the Bremer coop. Additional charges are expected.

The sheriff’s Offices in Bremer and Butler counties and the Waverly Police Department cooperated on this investigation.