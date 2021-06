CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Bremer County man accused of child sex crimes in Floyd County is taking a plea deal.

Michael Douglas Ahrenholz, 43 of Waverly, has pleaded guilty to one count of lascivious acts with a child. Law enforcement says Ahrenholz sexually touched a child in 2019 and exposed his genitals to a child in 2020.

His sentencing is set for August 16. Charges of second-degree sex abuse and indecent exposure will likely be dropped as part of the plea deal.