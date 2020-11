CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Bremer County man is arrested for child sex abuse in Floyd County.

Michael Douglas Ahrenholz, 42 of Waverly, is charged with 2nd degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, and indecent exposure. He’s been booked into the Floyd County Jail on $36,000 cash bond.

Ahrenholz is accused of sexually touching a child under the age of 12 in 2019 and exposing his genitals to a child during the summer of 2020.