Waverly-Shell Rock completes investigation into racist taunts at baseball game

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Waverly-Shell Rock school district has completed its investigation into an incident in which a Charles City High School baseball player was subjected to racist taunts during a game.

In the incident, several people in the crowd yelled racist remarks like 'Get back to the fields' at the Black student athlete.

The district says the details of the investigation will not be released because it involves minors.

On Wednesday afternoon, KIMT News 3 spoke with Keisha Cunnings, whose son Jeremiah was the ball player harassed by some in the crowd.

She says Waverly-Shell Rock only reached out to her son 7 days ago and the investigation does not accurately reflect what happened at the game.

"They can not confirm that anybody said 'You should have been George Floyd.' So basically, in my opinion, it seems as if they're calling him a liar. They said that that's not what they're saying. They're just saying that nobody confessed or nobody else heard it," said Cunnings.

Superintendents of the Northeast Iowa Conference held a meeting about the incident. They're saying they want to hold the district accountable for what happened.