Clear

Wisconsin parade crash suspect's bail raises questions

Darrell Brooks

“He was accused of running over the mother of his kid, and to put it at $1,000 strikes me as low,” Kim said. “It could have been an inexperienced attorney who happened to be reviewing cases that day.”

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 6:23 AM
Posted By: By SCOTT BAUER, BERNARD CONDON and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people was free on $1,000 bail posted just two days before the deadly event, a fact that is leading to a review of what happened and renewed calls for giving judges more power to set higher bails.

One pending case against Darrell Brooks Jr. included an allegation that he deliberately hit a woman with his car in early November after a fight. Prosecutors in Milwaukee County on Monday called their bail recommendation “inappropriately low” given the facts of that case and the Sunday crash, and said they would review it.

Julius Kim, a defense attorney and former assistant prosecutor, said the bail could easily have been set more than twice as high.

“He was accused of running over the mother of his kid, and to put it at $1,000 strikes me as low,” Kim said. “It could have been an inexperienced attorney who happened to be reviewing cases that day.”

Police said Brooks, 39, was behind the wheel of the SUV that sped through the parade route in Waukesha on Sunday, killing five and injuring 48 others. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Brooks was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier.

Brooks has been charged with crimes 16 times since 1999 and had two outstanding cases against him at the time of the parade disaster. That included resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery for the Nov. 2 incident.

Thompson said police were going to recommend he face five charges of first degree intentional homicide, which is punishable by life in prison. He was to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Legal experts cautioned that one extreme case should not be reason to push for higher bail amounts that would keep poorer defendants behind bars longer while they await trial.

“We don’t want to have a kneejerk reaction here and say ’Let’s lock up a lot of people pretrial,” said John Gross, a law professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School and also director of its Public Defender Project.

“I’m sure the district attorney’s office is going to look back at this and ask themselves, ‘Did we get this wrong?’ said Gross, the law school professor. “This is such an extreme incident ... could they reasonably expect he would get behind a vehicle and run people down on a parade route? What would have alerted you to the capacity he would have had for this kind of violence?”

Some Republicans were quick to jump on the case as an example of a broken legal system.

Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, a former Wisconsin lieutenant governor who is running for governor in 2022, called the killings “yet another avoidable tragedy that occurred because a violent career criminal was allowed to walk free and terrorize our community.”

And Republican state Rep. Cindi Duchow said she was reintroducing a constitutional amendment that would change the bail process in Wisconsin to allow judges to consider a defendant’s danger to the community when setting bail. Judges currently are only allowed to consider the possibility that defendants might not show up for a court appearance when setting bail.

“He tried to run over his girlfriend with his car -- that’s attempted murder,” Duchow said. “If you’re a danger to society, you should have to work hard to get out.”

Thompson, the police chief, said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that Brooks knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said.

Brooks had left the site of the domestic disturbance before officers arrived, and was not being chased by police at the time of the crash, according to the chief, who gave no further details on the dispute.

Brooks is an aspiring rapper. On a YouTube page, a video that has since been removed showed him rapping in front of a red Ford SUV resembling the one at the parade. The rapper uses the name MathBoi Fly on his Twitter and other social media accounts.

On Sunday, a joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms gave way in an instant to screams and the sight of crumpled bodies as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others in the community of 72,000.

Police identified those killed as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. Sorenson, Owen and Durand were members the Dancing Grannies club, and Hospel helped out with the group.

“It looked like dummies being thrown in the air,” said Nicole Schneiter, who was there with her children and grandchildren. “It took a second to register, like, ‘Is that what we really just saw?’ And then you looked in the road and there were just people laying in the road.”

At least nine patients, most of them children, were in critical condition Monday at two hospitals, and seven others were reported in serious condition.

Hundreds gathered at a downtown park Monday night in Waukesha, Wisconsin, for a candlelight vigil in honor of those lost and hurt in a deadly Christmas parade crash a day earlier. A pair of clergy solemnly read the names of those who died. Volunteers handed out sandwiches, hot chocolate, and candles at the vigil, which was attended by interfaith leaders and elected officials.

“We are parents. We are neighbors. We are hurting. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are thankful. We are all in this together. We are Waukesha Strong,” said a tearful Amanda Medina Roddy with the Waukesha school district.

The chief said that police weren't pursuing Brooks before he entered the parade route, but n officer did fire a shot to try to stop him. The officer stopped firing because of the danger to others. Brooks was not injured.

Mayor Shawn Reilly described the parade as a “Norman Rockwell-type” event that “became a nightmare.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 875917

Reported Deaths: 9316
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1716332004
Ramsey708831030
Dakota64444563
Anoka61024560
Washington38455348
Stearns32146271
St. Louis27846387
Wright24789198
Scott24685177
Olmsted21150126
Sherburne18030122
Carver1585865
Clay11708102
Blue Earth1101465
Rice10992137
Crow Wing10756121
Chisago955870
Kandiyohi9513104
Otter Tail9439123
Benton8608122
Beltrami787392
Goodhue759993
Douglas748199
Itasca734793
Mower711946
Winona691356
McLeod682483
Isanti665783
Steele655230
Morrison651578
Becker608371
Polk581084
Freeborn540544
Nobles518354
Carlton515572
Lyon510261
Mille Lacs501671
Nicollet497157
Pine489741
Cass483451
Todd474740
Brown457157
Le Sueur436533
Meeker415757
Martin372243
Waseca358732
Wabasha35769
Hubbard340448
Dodge338311
Roseau304731
Wadena292737
Fillmore291815
Redwood272945
Houston261117
Renville259851
Faribault248331
Pennington241729
Sibley240717
Kanabec234734
Cottonwood220532
Chippewa212841
Aitkin211948
Pope196410
Watonwan192320
Yellow Medicine181621
Rock172928
Swift165522
Koochiching161322
Stevens161011
Jackson158016
Clearwater152220
Murray149511
Marshall149121
Pipestone147029
Lake127024
Lac qui Parle117125
Wilkin117115
Mahnomen103714
Norman10189
Grant9459
Big Stone9215
Lincoln8595
Kittson69922
Red Lake68710
Traverse5936
Unassigned548124
Lake of the Woods5205
Cook2950

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 511269

Reported Deaths: 7203
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk78798785
Linn31443423
Scott26181288
Black Hawk21622371
Woodbury20244256
Johnson19244105
Dubuque17824240
Pottawattamie15439211
Dallas14994111
Story1356756
Warren8247102
Cerro Gordo7769121
Clinton7567111
Webster7256121
Des Moines7027101
Marshall661892
Muscatine6554117
Wapello6330143
Jasper609590
Sioux598277
Lee5838104
Marion548197
Unassigned51690
Buena Vista499648
Plymouth480988
Henry413353
Jones395361
Benton393059
Washington385961
Bremer385071
Boone380438
Carroll364155
Mahaska356764
Crawford350347
Dickinson312055
Buchanan298739
Jackson295347
Clay293035
Kossuth285176
Delaware284054
Hardin280153
Fayette279353
Tama276377
Page268933
Wright262249
Cedar262127
Hamilton255557
Winneshiek251841
Floyd249948
Clayton236559
Poweshiek231843
Harrison230178
Madison230025
Cass229566
Butler226742
Iowa224334
Mills216429
Jefferson215343
Hancock209439
Winnebago209036
Cherokee206946
Lyon203242
Appanoose200756
Allamakee200655
Calhoun194819
Shelby193041
Union183039
Humboldt182029
Grundy179537
Franklin177129
Mitchell176743
Emmet175846
Louisa175152
Chickasaw174621
Sac166826
Guthrie165036
Montgomery159445
Clarke156229
Keokuk149439
Palo Alto148932
Howard141724
Monroe141739
Ida125941
Greene124217
Davis122725
Lucas121825
Monona119739
Pocahontas118424
Worth11829
Adair111037
Osceola103318
Decatur96513
Taylor94814
Fremont94412
Van Buren90222
Wayne81925
Ringgold75629
Audubon73115
Adams5658
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking a rather chilly Thanksgiving
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 11/23

Image

RPD increasing traffic enforcement to combat rising fatalities

Image

RPD taking action to improve traffic safety ahead of Thanksgiving

Image

Downtown Rochester holiday festivities

Image

Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar spinoff Sorellina's coming to Rochester

Image

Dodge Center community members react to armed standoff

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather (11/22/21)

Image

Tracking the Winter Ahead

Image

Dodge Center standoff ends in an arrest

Image

Facebook group pushes back against Mason City mascot change

Community Events