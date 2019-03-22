Clear
Waterloo woman pleads not guilty to Charles City assault

Amanda Kellogg Amanda Kellogg

Police say she showed a knife after attacking a man.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2019 12:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of threatening a man with a knife is pleading not guilty.

Amanda Mae Kellogg, 31 of Waterloo, is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. She was arrested in mid-February in Charles City when police say she threatened a man, assaulted him, and then showed off a blue knife. Court documents state the man told police she feared Kellogg would hurt him.

Kellogg’s trial is scheduled to start on April 18 in Floyd County.

