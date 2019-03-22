Waterloo woman pleads not guilty to Charles City assault

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of threatening a man with a knife is pleading not guilty.
Amanda Mae Kellogg, 31 of Waterloo, is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. She was arrested in mid-February in Charles City when police say she threatened a man, assaulted him, and then showed off a blue knife. Court documents state the man told police she feared Kellogg would hurt him.
Kellogg’s trial is scheduled to start on April 18 in Floyd County.
