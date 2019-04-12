Clear
Waterloo woman pleads guilty to dealing drugs in Mason City

Leah Zweck Leah Zweck

Arrested in March 2018 with meth and marijuana.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 1:34 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Almost a year after pleading not guilty, a woman found with drugs, guns, and money has changed her mind.

Leah Nicole Zweck, 28 of Waterloo, was charged in March 2018 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, trafficking in stolen weapons, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say Zweck had over a pound of marijuana, more than five grams of meth, two handguns, baggies, a large sum of money, and drug text messages in her possession on January 15, 2018, in Mason City. Law enforcement says the two guns were stolen and one had a scratched off serial number.

She was arrested in April 2018 on an outstanding warrant and initially pleaded not guilty. Now, Zweck has entered guilty pleas to both possession with intent to deliver charges. Her sentencing is set for May 20.

