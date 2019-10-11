Clear

Waterloo teacher quits after 'sniper rifle' comment

Made social media post about teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa high school science teacher has resigned after an investigation into a social media post that appeared to threaten Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas said Friday that teacher Matt Baish resigned effective Thursday.

The resignation came after the conclusion on a school district investigation of a Facebook comment Baish made in response to a post about the 16-year-old Thunberg joining an Oct. 4 student-led climate strike in Iowa City. In his comment, Baish wrote, "Dont have my sniper rifle."

Thomas wouldn't say if Baish was asked to resign.

A phone listing for Baish, who was a teacher at Waterloo West High School, couldn't be located.

