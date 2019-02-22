Waterloo school where roof collapsed closing for rest of school year

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Some Waterloo students won't have classes Friday or Monday because their damaged school will be closing until August's start of the next school year.

Classes at Lowell Elementary had been canceled Thursday because of the partial collapse of the roof Wednesday. The room was empty because the district had declared a snow day. Officials say heavy snow on the roof was a factor in the collapse.

Engineers and contractors who examined the building have since determined that repairs will take months to complete. District spokeswoman Tara Thomas told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that other parts of the building need to be assessed and possibly repaired.

Nearly 400 students and staffers will be relocated to the former Central Rivers Area Education Agency conference center in Cedar Falls, where Lowell's classes through the end of the school year will begin Tuesday.

