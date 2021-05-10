Waterloo man wins $2 million Powerball jackpot

CLIVE, Iowa – A Waterloo man won two prizes in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. One was for $21 and the other was for $2 million.

“I always dreamed I would win,” said Anton Garrett, 48, as he claimed his jackpot Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. “It’s something I could just see.”

Garrett, a forklift operator at Tyson Foods in Waterloo, matched the first five numbers on one of his tickets but missed the Powerball. But Garrett added the Power Play option and that doubled his $1 million prize to $2 million, while increasing another $7 winner to $21.

The Iowa Lottery says Garrett’s was the only $2 million winner in Saturday’s drawing.

Garrett told lottery officials he learned early Sunday that he had won a big prize when he stopped at another nearby store for coffee and had the clerk there check his Powerball tickets. The lottery terminal unexpectedly began printing out ticket receipts and a prize claim form.

“The machine started spitting out all this paper,” Garrett said. “The clerk said, ‘What’s all this?’ Then he read it and said, ‘I think you won $2 million!’”