Waterloo man takes plea deal during drug death trial

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old Waterloo man accepted a plea deal during his trial in a man's overdose death.

Marcus Anthony Sallay on Thursday admitted to selling drugs to 49-year-old Adam Sharkey in February 2017. Sharkey died the next day. Testimony began Wednesday in Sallay's trial. He pleaded guilty to four counts of delivery of heroin and fentanyl.

In exchange, the state dropped a manslaughter charge and agreed Sallay's sentences would run concurrently. Sallay also admitted to selling a fentynal and heroin mixture to a confidential informant several times following Sharkey's death.