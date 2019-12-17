Waterloo man sentenced for Chickasaw County chase

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Speeding through northeast Iowa is sending a Waterloo man to prison.
Johnny Lee Harris Jr., 31, will spend up to two years behind bars after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Chickasaw County District Court. Authorities say they were called to a Fredericksburg home on September 26 about a no-contact order violation and Harris led them on a chase.
Harris will be given credit for time served.
