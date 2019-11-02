Waterloo man sentenced again for a North Iowa crime

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for a Worth County burglary.

Jonathan Henry Martin, 36, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and 1st degree theft for breaking into a Fertile property on November 23, 2018. He’s been sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay $1,000 in restitution to his victims.

Martin will serve this 10 year sentence at the same time as a 15 year sentence he’s already serving for crimes in Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties. Authorities say he broke into the Ventura Mart, the Town Mart in Rudd, and attempted to break into the Yesway in Rockford and Dugan’s Restaurant in Floyd.