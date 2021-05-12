Waterloo man pleads guilty to shooting up ex-wife's home

ALLISON, Iowa – A Waterloo man accused of shooting at a Butler County home is pleading guilty.

Timothy Eugene Ovel, 54, has entered a guilty plea to threatened intimidation with intent to injure, going armed with intent, child endangerment, domestic abuse assault, and reckless use of a firearm.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says Ovel fired at least seven shots with a pistol into the front door of his ex-wife’s home in Parkersburg on May 26. Investigators say the incident started with an argument over the children where Ovel tried to force his way into the home and then shot the door while his ex-wife, her mother, and two children were inside. Ovel’s ex-wife told law enforcement she had no doubt Ovel was trying to get into her home and hill her.

Ovel was arrested at the scene and law enforcement says it found a bag on the front porch containing a spare 9mm magazine, multiple first aid and survival items, loose 9mm bullets, two small ballistic panels used in body armor, and a blue journal.

Ovel’s sentencing is scheduled for July 6.