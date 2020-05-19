Waterloo man pleads guilty to attempted Bremer County burglary

WAVERLY, Iowa – The first sentence is handed down in a pair of Bremer County burglaries.

Dylan Stull, 27 of Waterloo, was given four years of supervised probation Monday after pleading guilty to attempted 3rd degree burglary, carrying weapons, and possession of burglar’s tools. He was arrested on February 2 along with Allison McPherson of Waterloo after sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2700 block of Midway Avenue for a burglary report.

McPherson is set to stand trial July 16 for attempted 3rd degree burglar and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Two other accused burglars were also arrested on February 1 in Bremer County. Richard Lusher of Evansdale and Jerred Clos of Waterloo are accused of burglarizing a building in the 2200 block of Viking Avenue in Sumner. Lusher is scheduled to stand trial on June 4 for 3rd degree burglary. Clos has not entered a plea to the same charge.