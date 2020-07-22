Waterloo man gets life sentence for Floyd County murder

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A 29-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting in Floyd County.

Armando Adame III of Waterloo was given a life sentence Wednesday for the death of Michael Bruce Johns. Adame was found guilty on February 12 of 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felony.

Authorities say Adame and Johns had been arguing on October 25, 2017, as they drove around Floyd County. After they stopped on a gravel road, investigators said Adame pulled Johns from the vehicle and shot him in the head with a sawed-off shotgun.

In addition to his prison sentence, Adame must pay $15,315.76 to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund and $150,000 in restitution to Michael Johns’ next of kin.