Waterloo man found guilty of Floyd County murder.

Shooting happened in October 2017.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 4:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A Waterloo man charged in the 2017 killing of a Grundy Center man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and a weapons count. 

A jury found 29-year-old Armando Adame III guilty Wednesday for the Oct. 25, 2017, shooting death of 27-year-old Michael Bruce Johns.

Police say the men had been arguing as they drove around Floyd County when they stopped on a gravel road. Police say Adame pulled Johns from the vehicle and shot him in the head with a sawed-off shotgun.

Adame faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced at a later date.

