Waterloo man arrested for multiple Worth County burglaries

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Waterloo man already facing 12 criminal charges in Floyd County is now accused of six more felonies in Worth County.

Curtin Alan Anderson, 21 of Waterloo, was booked into the Worth County Jail Friday night and is being held on $10,800 bond. He’s charged with ongoing criminal conduct, three counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.

Law enforcement says Anderson and Nicholas Gaige McLeland, 29 of Clear Lake, burglarized three homes near Grafton on the night of March 1 or the early morning of March 2. Court documents state garages and out buildings were entered and several items were stolen, including boots, tools, keys, and firearms.

McLeland was previously arrested and pleaded not guilty to the same crimes as Anderson. No trial has been scheduled.

Anderson and McLeland have also pleaded not guilty to 24 criminal charges in Floyd County for multiple burglaries and thefts between March 3 and March 5. Investigators say the crimes happened at different locations in Floyd and Rudd and a minivan and two cars were among the items stolen.