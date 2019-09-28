Clear
BREAKING NEWS One dead, three others injured after rollover east of Mason City Full Story

Waterloo man arrested after high-speed chase

Johnny Harris
Johnny Harris

Was wanted for domestic assault and weapons charges.

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 8:38 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 8:52 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FREDERICKSBURG, Iowa – A Waterloo man is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase in northeast Iowa.

Johnny Lee Harris Jr., 31, is accused of violating a no-contact order, interference with official acts, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, eluding, and no driver’s license. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says there were also two outstanding warrants for Harris for domestic abuse assault and two counts of displaying a dangerous weapon.

Deputies were called to a home in Fredericksburg on Thursday about a no-contact order violation. Deputies say as they took the report, Harris drove up to the home. He was recognized as a wanted man and deputies say he drove off as they tried to arrest him.

After a pursuit, a tire-deflation device was used to stop Harris’ vehicle and deputies say he was finally caught after trying to run away.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT, and Bremer County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with this incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Sun for Saturday, rain and warmer on Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 1

Image

Rochester weighs in on impeachment

Image

Helping homeless youth in North Iowa

Image

Grief Workshop

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/27

Image

Ranked choice voting coming to Rochester?

Image

Veteran Recovering After Crash

Image

Hostage Negotiation Training

Image

Taste Testing Local Produce

Community Events