Waterloo man arrested after high-speed chase

FREDERICKSBURG, Iowa – A Waterloo man is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase in northeast Iowa.

Johnny Lee Harris Jr., 31, is accused of violating a no-contact order, interference with official acts, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, eluding, and no driver’s license. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office says there were also two outstanding warrants for Harris for domestic abuse assault and two counts of displaying a dangerous weapon.

Deputies were called to a home in Fredericksburg on Thursday about a no-contact order violation. Deputies say as they took the report, Harris drove up to the home. He was recognized as a wanted man and deputies say he drove off as they tried to arrest him.

After a pursuit, a tire-deflation device was used to stop Harris’ vehicle and deputies say he was finally caught after trying to run away.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa DOT, and Bremer County Sheriff’s Office all assisted with this incident.