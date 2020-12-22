Waterloo home invasion sending North Iowa man to federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is going to federal prison in connection with a Waterloo home invasion.

Joshua Bo Truax, 36 of Swaledale, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal and has been sentenced to 10 years and six months behind bars, followed by five years of supervised release.

Truax admitted in Cedar Rapids federal court to being involved with others in a home invasion in Waterloo on October 21, 2019. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says the group was armed with two stolen firearms, tried to kidnap one person, assaulted another, and fired both stolen guns.

This case was investigated by the Waterloo Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.