Waterloo duo arrested for Worth County car theft

Nurija Huebner (left) and Mariah Gibbons
Traced to the Diamond Jo Casino.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two people from Waterloo are facing charges in Worth County over a stolen car and two gas cans.

Nurija Matt Huebner, 27, and Mariah Gibbons, 28, were arrested Monday after a reported theft in Joice.

Law enforcement says a white 2004 Chevy Impala was stolen out of a driveway along with two gas cans. The Impala was found at the Co-op in Joice and investigators say a gray 2005 Chevy Malibu that had been at the Co-op was gone when officers arrived.

The Malibu was then spotted at the Diamond Jo Casino and Huebner and Gibbons were taken into custody. Court documents state Huebner confessed to taking the gas cans.

Huebner is accused of 2nd degree for the car and 5th degree theft for the gas cans and a pink purse which was not found. Gibbons is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

