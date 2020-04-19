Water valve replacement to close Mason City avenue

MASON CITY, Iowa – Starting Monday, utility crews will close a portion of North Carolina Avenue.

The repair of two water valves at the intersection of North Carolina Avenue and 12th Street NE will shut down traffic on the avenue from 11th Street to 14th Street NE. However, Mason City government says one lane of traffic will be maintained at the North Carolina/12th Street intersection.

The valve replacement is expected to take all week. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.