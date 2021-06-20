Water system work closing stretch of Mason City road

MASON CITY, Iowa – A section of South Louisiana Avenue in Mason City will be closed starting Monday, weather permitting.

The portion between Maple Drive and 2nd Street SE will be closed through Thursday to install a mainline valve and relocate a fire hydrant. City officials say access to Cabin Coffee will be maintained from Highway 122 and from Indiana Avenue. Anyone using the drive-through can access from the north.

Water service will be interrupted beginning at 1 pm Monday from 2nd Street SE to 4th Street SE on Louisiana Avenue. Water service should be restored by 3 pm.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes while repair work is going on.