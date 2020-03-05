Water shut off in parts of Forest City

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The water has been turned off for a chunk of Forest City.

Due to a water main break, the flow of water has been shut down the High School and Middle School, Hillcrest Circle, 500 block of North 13th Street, all of Gilbert Street, and the 800 and 900 block of West M Streets.

The water shutoff will remain in place until repairs are complete, which could take until early Thursday evening.

Forest City government says it regrets any inconvenience and thanks the public for their cooperation during the repairs work.