Water safety tips for Labor Day weekend

The American Red Cross released a list of water safety tips for those looking to enjoy water-related activities during Labor Day weekend.

The list of tips include: swimming parallel when getting caught in a strong current, staying sober while swimming, being mindful of the activities environment and ensuring a lifeguard is on duty while enjoying the water.

This summer has been the deadliest for water-related activities since 2005, with a total of 17 deaths.

Mary Torok said she does not swim alone.

"Tips for water safety is number one, I would not swim alone no matter what your age. I think it is important to always have someone with you in the event of an emergency," Torok said.