Water safety is for all ages

ROCHESTER, MINN. - This year, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the state has seen higher-than-normal drowning numbers.

This summer, the Rochester Swim Club has been offering free water safety classes in an effort to improve these high numbers.

Although this week marks the last week for the water safety lessons, Rochester Swim Club CEO Autumn Kappes said it's never too late to learn how to swim.

"We always tell the kids, 'You may not need it now, but you may be in your twenties someday and you need it and you never know,'" said Kappes. "And that's why it's so important to have."

Kappes then offered some ways to keep yourself and those around you safe in the water: use an object to reach a friend in distress instead of swimming out to them and if you are in the middle of open water, roll on your back and yell for help until you have enough strength to roll back to your front and swim safely to shore.

Brady Boie has been lifeguarding in Rochester for five years and understands safety in the water does not have to embody much.

"You don't necessarily have to learn to be the best swimmer or like the fastest swimmer," said Boie. "But, just making sure you're comfortable with your breathing and basically being comfortable being able to float in the water is definitely the most important thing."

Over 40,000 people have visited the Rochester Swim Club's outdoor pools this summer - but, it does not stop there.

Rochester Swim Club offers lessons year-round for all ages to dive in and learn how to keep themselves and the community safe in the water.