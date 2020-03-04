Three people go through the ice at Lake Zumbro

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Dispatch confirms that emergency personnel are responding to a water rescue at Lake Zumbro on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say three people were in the water when they arrived at the scene where a four wheller went through the ice offshore near the 12000 block of Sunset Bay Rd.. No word yet on any injuries.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Ambulance, Pine Island Fire Department, and first responders from Oronoco were called to the scene after a 911 call at 4:15 pm.

'No other details are available.