ROCHESTER, Minn. – A boy is safe tonight after being rescued from the Zumbro River Sunday afternoon.
The Rochester Fire Department got the call around 2:45 p.m.
A fire captain tells KIMT the boy under the age of 10 years old got swept in the river near Soldiers Field area.
Rochester firefighters and police officers were able to locate hm in the river near 6th street. A number of firefighters had to get in the river to get the boy out.
The boy was conscious and alert while being checked on by paramedics, and is expected to be OK.
We’re told this rescue was challenging due to limited access to parts of the river.
Related Content
- Water rescue made at Zumbro River
- Zumbro River sediment removal project starts today
- Zumbro River Bridge restoration gets underway
- Lake Zumbro kicks off dredging
- Dodge County warning about flash flooding along the Zumbro River
- Deer hunters react to deer dumped near Zumbro River
- Zumbro South Trail partially closed for maintenance.
- Kayakers rescued along Mississippi River
- Mental Health roundtable held at Zumbro Valley Health Center
- Rochester Fire Department trains for water rescues
Scroll for more content...