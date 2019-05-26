Clear

Water rescue made at Zumbro River

The boy was conscious and alert while being checked on by paramedics, and is expected to be OK.

Posted: May. 26, 2019 6:53 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A boy is safe tonight after being rescued from the Zumbro River Sunday afternoon.

The Rochester Fire Department got the call around 2:45 p.m.

A fire captain tells KIMT the boy under the age of 10 years old got swept in the river near Soldiers Field area.

Rochester firefighters and police officers were able to locate hm in the river near 6th street. A number of firefighters had to get in the river to get the boy out.

The boy was conscious and alert while being checked on by paramedics, and is expected to be OK.

We’re told this rescue was challenging due to limited access to parts of the river.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
One more nice day before storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Revolutionary Earth Farm has mission to feed poor and help earth

Image

New jail in Cresco

Image

North Iowa Band Festival Parade

Image

Two democratic women hoping to be president stop in North Iowa

Image

Section baseball playoff highlights from Saturday

Image

Tracking an Awesome Sunday Forecast

Image

The 81st North Iowa Band Festival

Image

Band Festival beer drinking laws change

Image

Chris Nelson's weekend forecast: Storms may return late Sunday

Image

Local sports highlights from Friday

Community Events