Water rescue made at Zumbro River

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A boy is safe tonight after being rescued from the Zumbro River Sunday afternoon.

The Rochester Fire Department got the call around 2:45 p.m.

A fire captain tells KIMT the boy under the age of 10 years old got swept in the river near Soldiers Field area.

Rochester firefighters and police officers were able to locate hm in the river near 6th street. A number of firefighters had to get in the river to get the boy out.

The boy was conscious and alert while being checked on by paramedics, and is expected to be OK.

We’re told this rescue was challenging due to limited access to parts of the river.