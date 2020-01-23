Clear

Water main work closing Albert Lea intersection

Traffic to be shut down for about five hours.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 7:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Repairs to a water main will close the intersection of E Hawthorne Street and Garfield Avenue on Friday.

The Albert Lea Utility Department says the intersection will be shut down between approximately 9 am and 2 pm. Area residents are not expected to see their water cut off and the Utility Department says there should be no disruptions to traffic before or after school.
Residents are asked to avoid the area during this closure and respect the road closed signs.

If you have questions, please contact Phil Wacholz, Assitant Director of Public Works, at 507-377-4377.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Housing Market Outlook for 2020

Image

10th Annual Autism Awareness Gala

Image

Gov. tours mall and Arena

Image

Ending Mental Illness Stigma

Image

Developments of Vision North Iowa

Image

New RCTC Memorial Hall

Image

Health Officials Monitor Deadly Coronavirus

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/23

Image

Pancakes Fundraiser

Image

911 Outage

Community Events