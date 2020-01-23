Water main work closing Albert Lea intersection

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Repairs to a water main will close the intersection of E Hawthorne Street and Garfield Avenue on Friday.

The Albert Lea Utility Department says the intersection will be shut down between approximately 9 am and 2 pm. Area residents are not expected to see their water cut off and the Utility Department says there should be no disruptions to traffic before or after school.

Residents are asked to avoid the area during this closure and respect the road closed signs.

If you have questions, please contact Phil Wacholz, Assitant Director of Public Works, at 507-377-4377.