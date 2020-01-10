Water main breaks are affecting some in Austin on Friday. Here are some messages from Austin Utilities:
Related Content
- Water main breaks affecting some Austin residents
- Rochester Public Transit routes affected due to water main break
- Heat restored in Austin, more water main breaks feared
- Water main break in Mason City
- Water main break leaves some in Cresco without water
- Albert Lea sees record number of water main breaks
- Austin residents weigh-in on referendum
- Austin residents stay cool at splash pad
- Water main break forces classes to be cancelled at three Mason City schools
- How a Rise in Interest Rates Could Affect Residents
Scroll for more content...